Republicans Russ Diamond and Barb Gleim have recently introduced House Bill 1532, which they claim will ban the teaching of racist and sexist concepts by K-12 public schools, public universities, and government entities. The bill has several Republican cosponsors, including local representative David Rowe. While their intentions seem benign — who would object to getting racism out of schools? — the text broadly restricts discussion in academic settings. Rather than an affirmation of American principles and human rights, the bill is a full-throated attack on academic freedom and the free exchange of ideas.
First, a look at what types of activity the bill restricts. It applies to classrooms, including university classrooms: “No instructor, teacher or professor…shall teach, advocate or encourage the adoption of a racist or sexist concept while instructing students.” And it extends across campus: “No public school district or public postsecondary institution shall host, pay, or provide a venue for a speaker who espouses, advocates, or promotes any racist or sexist concept.” These types of restrictions may (or may not) be acceptable in and of themselves — many people believe certain extreme ideas should not be permitted in educational settings. But they are clearly a problem when applied too broadly, and it is here the authors run into trouble.
The bill gives several examples of “racist or sexist concepts.” Some are unobjectionable — “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” — while others harder to assess. Take, for example “an individual should receive favorable treatment due to the individual’s race or sex” which applies to affirmative action. It may be reasonable to ban the use of affirmative action within schools; indeed, the California government does so. But H.B. 1532, bans not just the practice but any discussion of the practice. The authors invoke Martin Luther King as an inspiration for their bill. Ironically, several of his works support affirmative action and would be banned from discussion.
The authors list other questionable examples. They define the claim that “meritocracy or merit-based systems are either racist or sexist” as itself racist or sexist — but don’t explain what they mean by “meritocracy.” If we take it as the platonic ideal of a meritocratic system, where everyone gets their just reward, it is perhaps defensible; but if one takes it to mean a system based on test scores, or grades, or a “holistic view of the applicant,” then these claims become more difficult to evaluate. We can reasonably disagree about the value of these systems, but H.B. 1532 precludes this sort of discussion altogether.
Another example: they ban the claim “the United States of America or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is fundamentally racist or sexist.” What are we to make of this? We know slavery was legal for almost a century after America’s founding. We know the Jim Crow system operated for a century afterward. We know interracial marriage was banned in parts of America until 1967. And we know women were denied the vote for most of American history and denied legal rights for decades after. Does all of this make America fundamentally racist or sexist? That’s an interesting and provocative question — and one that, under H.B. 1532, cannot be discussed in university classrooms.
H.B. 1532 restricts a broad range of ideas from academic discussion; it is an attack on academic freedom. Perhaps the gold standard defense of academic freedom is the University of Chicago statement on free expression, adopted by dozens of universities: “It is not the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.” It states that even a threat to free expression from the University administration is a grave problem. The threat from H.B. 1532 is far worse. Here, the government itself determines what can or cannot be said, which ideas can or cannot be discussed.
The support for H.B. 1532 reflects a real fear — that America is under attack — but it attempts to address this fear by controlling speech, by preventing academics from discussing ideas that are deemed “dangerous.” And the “dangerous ideas” it fears are not extreme or niche; it can and will be used to suppress discussion about contentious topics in modern politics. It is therefore a profound attack on American ideals and on our educational institutions. Those of us who believe in the marketplace of ideas, who believe that free speech and free expression give us the best way of determining what is true, should reject this bill.
Tim Csernica is a Lewisburg resident and Ph.D. candidate at the California Institute of Technology, where he studies geochemistry and the origin of life.