“Ignorant” used to be a bad word in this county. Now we have the most ignorant among us in leadership positions, spreading their ignorance as far and wide as possible in the name of representing their constituents or congregations.
Now they are attacking “critical thinking,” particularly in regard to the role of race and racism in our society. Only an ignoramus would claim that race hasn’t been a factor in our history, and only an ignoramus would say that it’s all better now.
Yet people still try to change the subject or otherwise distract from the issue, using ridiculous arguments that take the opposite side from arguments they have used in the past. “There must be a good reason legislators ... are passing legislation..?” Are you kidding me, Mr. Small Government? Legislators pass all kinds of bad legislation and everyone knows it.
Try again. Ah, it’s Marxism! Yeah, people hate Marxism, it must be Marxism! Well, Marxism is only an idea, and ideas don’t scare anyone... except for ignorant people.
Yes, bad things have been done in Marxism’s name, but bad things have also been done in Christianity’s name. Shall we therefore say bad things about Christianity? No, that would be ignorant. As ignorant as reducing sincere attempts to grapple with America’s racism to “Marxist ideology.”
Ah, for the good ol’ days... when “ignorant” was a bad word around here.
Trey Casimir
Lewisburg