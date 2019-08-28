At every President Donald Trump rally, many in the crowd proudly wear their MAGA hats which echo the Trump campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” I may be like Pooh Bear, a “bear of little brain,” but I see nothing from this administration but corrosive attacks on the very fabric of our country, the leading liberal democracy on the planet. If you value the rights of individuals, universal suffrage, the rule of law, fair and free elections, checks and balances on government power, civilian control of the military, an independent judiciary, a free press and competing political parties, then you believe in a liberal democracy. The use of the word liberal here has nothing to do with liberal vs. conservative politics.
Donald Trump has used the words of Joseph Stalin who called the press the “enemy of the people.” He has repeatedly attacked judges and the courts. He has persistently taken the word of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and ignored the words of his own appointees to the leadership positions of our intelligence agencies. He has failed to take the necessary action to protect the integrity of our elections from attacks by Russia and others because of the narcissistic bubble of ignorance he has constructed around himself. We can be thankful that the employees of these agencies persist in doing their jobs despite the attacks from the top.
He has relentlessly attacked the FBI and other law enforcement agencies who are charged with investigating any and all threats our country faces. Don’t forget it was the Trump campaign that had many contacts with Russians before the election and then lied about them. It is he who denies the Russian attacks on our elections. He has had unprecedented one on one meetings with Dictator Putin without anyone else to verify the outcomes of those meetings. Putin is the leader of our biggest adversary and a man who wants to see an end to liberal democracy. Trump’s persistent attacks on the courts and law enforcement do nothing but undermine the trust necessary for governmental function.
Presidents should unite our country yet Trump has done all he can to divide us by color and national origin. An escalating level of hate crimes has occurred since his entry into office. In campaign speeches, he called for violent actions by supporters. After the violence in Dayton and El Paso it took a speech written by someone else and read with no conviction from a teleprompter for him to condemn these attacks.
He has failed to recognize the checks and balances built into the Constitution. Article II gives the House the duty of oversight of the president. His failure to produce material and people to the proper committees in the House violates the Constitution.
He has gravely weakened our position as a world leader. Because of his erratic and undisciplined behavior, our allies can no longer count on what our country will do next. Our withdrawal from the deal with Iran makes us liars and not trustworthy on the world stage. We should be a world leader for climate change action but we have abdicated that role. He embraces dictators around the world while he criticizes our closest allies. One day he threatens to destroy North Korea and the next he tells us how much he loves Kim Jong-un.
How can we make America great again when this president has persistently attacked the very fibers which make this country great? His behavior and words have demeaned the office which he represents and our country.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.