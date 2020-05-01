With reference to COVID-19: At the present time, more than 200 nations have been affected by this virus. There are many questions about it. Did it start by itself or was it unleashed on purpose? Will a vaccine be effective against it or will it change and the vaccine be ineffective? What medications will stop it? Will it break out again in succeeding months?
These questions remain unanswered at the present time. We are given constant updates by the press of how many people have been infected, how many have recovered and how many have died.
Here is something to think about. The following figures — from the Worldometers website — offer a snapshot of what has happened so far this year: 13,439,907 abortions, 531,467 deaths from HIV/AIDS, 2,596,516 deaths from cancer, 310,107 deaths from malaria, 1,580,451 deaths from smoking, 790,726 deaths from alcohol, 339,026 deaths from suicide, and 426,774 deaths from traffic accidents. These totals are constantly changing each day.
So what’s the big deal about COVID-19 and 200,000 deaths in comparison to what is going on in the world? An attempt at world control with the fear of death.
Claude Mengle,
Mifflinburg