In our world, negatives constantly surround us. Turn on any news station and you will be met with heartbreaking news about the horrible things Ukraine is facing or with one look at social media you will see yet another post complaining about gas prices. In life we are faced with many challenges and situations we may not like, however, our actions and attitudes are what determines what will become of the situation.
My dad always reminds me that it is your attitude that is everything. No matter the situation, whether it is having no electricity in a storm or getting roped into a week-long beach trip with your in-laws you are not a fan of, the outcome of either situation relies on what you make of the situation. A positive attitude gives you the power of your circumstances instead of your circumstances having power over you.
You may feel lazy one day and rather than jumping right into that to-do list you complain. However, by simply changing your attitude you could buckle down and get everything done and make you feel accomplished. Now, what is a better feeling; being regretful of not getting your stuff done, or feeling productive?
Having a good attitude is not only beneficial for yourself. When your attitude is better and you are not dwelling on the negatives other people are going to notice. Now your good attitude rubs off on others. By focusing on the good in a situation so much more can be accomplished instead of moping around.
Let this be a reminder to take a moment and evaluate your attitude and how it has affected others, and next time that one annoying person gets on your nerves again think about how you can react differently.
Hope Swarey,
Mifflinburg Area High School