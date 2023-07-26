When words like “audit” and “irregularities” seep into public meetings, everyone’s ears should perk up.
Sunbury officials announced this week that council will hire an external accounting firm to conduct an audit of two city departments — police and finance — after Mayor Josh Brosious said “irregularities in overtime payments” were discovered.
No one has been accused of any wrongdoing. Perhaps the “irregularities” are just that, something can be easily explained by increased workload or filling in for sick colleagues. Perhaps there is a reasonable explanation. There is also a chance there is more to these “irregularities.”
A public audit — and a public release of the findings — will hopefully show which one it is.
“This is the beginning, but I want to get a full audit done of every department in the city,” the mayor said. “The city is being transparent and making sure all tax dollars are being spent wisely and being placed in the proper accounts to be managed properly.”
Audits of public funding are never a bad thing, particularly now when hundreds of thousands of dollars — millions in some cases — have flooded into municipal coffers through various COVID funding streams over the past three years. The mayor said he wants to make sure there is appropriate tracking for dollars in and dollars out.
That message should be reassuring to taxpayers, with Brosious citing “transparency” as the reason to offer some comfort to city residents that their money is being allocated and spent appropriately, or to determine if corrective measures are needed moving forward.
The transparency part of this next step will be key. City Controller Jerome Alex already said he couldn’t comment because the audit will, in part, involve personnel issues.
And maybe we’re reading too much into it, but the note from Alex that “All audits become public upon completion and acceptance by the city,” is a little tricky. What does that final part mean?
An audit of how public funds were spent, paid for with public funds, should be immediately made available upon completion, period.
Good news is city leaders are being proactive here, finding something that seems abnormal and trying to find out why. City residents should await what comes next from this critical look into public trust and accountability.
NOTE: Opinions expressed by The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.