My response to Mr. Dobson (Letter to Editor Aug. 6) is that both he and I are right: the United States is a democratic republic. Every major government official is elected democratically at the local, state and federal levels or appointed by elected officials.
Mr. Dobson assumes “republic” and “democracy” are incompatible. His claim is that the American republic overcomes its democracy. This argument is being raised today by the Trump Republicans like Tucker Carlson, who are arguing for replacing democracy with autocracy.
In a recent interview with Victor Orban, the autocratic prime minister of Hungary since 2010, Tucker even tried the argument that today’s Hungary offers more freedom than American democracy. “Who’s freer (Hungarians or Americans)?” Carlson asks. “If you’re an American, the answer is painful to admit.”
Today, political scientists consider Hungary a textbook example of something called “competitive authoritarianism: a kind of autocracy system where elections are rigged, heavily stacked in the incumbent party’s favor that the people don’t have real agency over who rules them.”
Mr. Dobson only raises one of the arguments favoring electoral college. There are actually three: (1) to even the playing field for less populated states; (2) to prevent an illiterate electorate from putting someone like Donald Trump in office; (3) to get the representatives from the less populated southern states to sign the document.
Since it failed in the second, most important function in 2016 it should be abandoned.
Like many Trump Republicans, Mr. Dobson is more interested in insults than supporting claims with facts. I will simply point out the facts do not support his first two claims and let the reader supply the rest.
Robert Beard,
Lewisburg