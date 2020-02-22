Your Sunday newspaper edition (Jan. 26), carried a story about New York city council voting to require that stores and restaurants accept cash for payment.
Apparently, there are some businesses that only accept credit/debit cards. I fail to understand the need for this.
The front of all U.S. cash currency states “this note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.” If this is no longer the case, then I suggest the Treasury Department have the language removed from all currency so as to avoid confusion.
George Wagner,
Riverside