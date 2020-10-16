Recently I have become concerned after reading some of the letters to the editor concerning forest fires in California that blame climate change.
Let me begin by stating that climate change really has nothing to do with the forest fire situation in California. That state basically has two seasons, wet (October to April) and dry. It has been this way when only Native Americans inhabited the land, (check your history) and it continues to this day. During the wet season, of course there is a large amount of rainfall that obviously stimulates vegetation growth. During the dry season, exacerbated by very windy conditions, this vegetation rapidly dries out and becomes tinder for fires, both natural and man-made. Before the arrival of settlers, Native Americans used controlled burns to clear plots of land for raising crops. This practice, along with naturally occurring wildfires successfully controlled the forest from becoming overpopulated.
Currently, a number of circumstances have fallen into place, that increase the scope and expense of forest fires in California.
1. At one time California had a thriving and healthy logging industry. Trees were selectively harvested which also resulted in logging crews clearing areas of underbrush. Controlled burns by forest management took place regularly to help eliminate excessive undergrowth and potential fire fuel. Then the environmental movement began. The state began to limit the amount of logs being harvested. This led to forested acreage being populated with more trees than what is sustainable for a healthy forest. In addition to ever-increasing taxation of California industries, their environmental regulations became more and more stringent. California’s timber laws are considered the most stringent in the nation. Government policy basically killed much of the logging industry resulting in the loss of people’s homes and livelihoods. The effect of all this loss has been and continues to be disastrous.
2. Because California experienced population growth for many decades, suburban areas expanded further and further into forested areas with little to no regulatory oversight. Due to the circumstances of No. 1 outlined above, this has lead to an ever-increasing cost of: natural habitat loss, homes destroyed by wildfires, and loss of human life. Because the land is then denuded by the forest fires, the subsequent rainy season causes further loss due to washouts, landslides, and flooding.
3. Adding a final blow to the woes of California, fires are also started by electric lines, downed by high winds during the dry season. Ironically, the utility companies in California have been forced to invest time, money, and resources into the green energy industry. Because they are regulated to expend vast resources on solar and wind energy, electric line maintenance has been neglected, causing power lines and even towers to fall in the high winds common to California during the dry season.
One final note I feel compelled to make is regarding forest fire potential in our fine forested state of Pennsylvania. One letter writer recently lamented that it was only a matter of time until climate change began affecting Pennsylvania forests and causing vast forest fires around the state. There are three factors that will prevent that from happening so please stop the alarmist rhetoric.
1. Pennsylvania has a very successful forest management system due to selective harvesting and proper management of state forestland. Also, much of our state forests are privately owned, incentivizing landowners to properly manage their woodlands to maximize growth as well as provide a source of revenue.
2. Pennsylvania has four seasons which greatly helps to minimize the effects of rainy periods or periods of drought. Nor is our state subjected to the very windy conditions prevalent in California during the dry season.
3. In Pennsylvania the utility companies haven’t been forced through activist environmental regulations to expend all their resources on developing and implementing alternative energy sources. Hopefully, future environmental regulatory action in Pennsylvania will avoid the disastrous mistakes California has woefully provided.
Philip Riggs lives in Selinsgrove.