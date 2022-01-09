A year ago this column focused on the hope of getting “back to normal” with the promise of vaccines that would bring an end to the COVID pandemic and a return to “normal” in the new year. That didn’t work very well for us, did it?
Only six days into the new year, we saw the attempt to violently overthrow the results of the Presidential election, an insurrection that resulted in five deaths, many injuries, hundreds of arrests, and an ongoing investigation of the part that President Trump played in inciting this insurrection.
By the end of January, long lines of us were being vaccinated against COVID. Now many of us have received the first two shots and a booster, but the rate of COVID infections is as high as ever and thousands of our fellow citizens, especially the unvaccinated, are suffering and dying every day.
This year, many states have passed measures based on lies about voter fraud, which will make it difficult for some people to vote. Most of these measures have targeted Black or Hispanic voters. Polling sites have been closed or moved at the last minute. Mail-in voting has been curtailed. All of this will not produce a fairer election, but it is aimed at supporting the BIG LIE that President Biden did not win in the 2020 election.
As a nation, we are losing our place as the shining example of a fairly-elected government
Many times I’ve heard someone say that the pandemic shows that “we are all in the same boat.” This is definitely not true. We may all be in the same flood, but some of us are desperately clinging to a few scattered boards, while others sail through in big yachts. Some people saw their jobs vanish when business shut down. Others watched their 401K or 403B accounts grow by leaps and bounds. Unfortunately, all this is normal for our society.
Is this the “normal” that you want to get back to? I don’t! We can do better. Here are some suggestions I made last year, and I’ll offer them again for 2022.
The choices are ours to make.
We can choose to believe in scientific evidence and prepare effectively for future pandemics, while recognizing that we human beings do not control the natural forces of the universe. We can understand that viruses will continue to mutate, and that we will have to learn to cope with them.
We can choose to move forward transitioning to new sources of clean energy instead of propping up a dying fossil fuel industry. We can repair our crippled infrastructure of the last century and move into the future.
We can change our status as the only industrialized country without a health care system that covers all its people, instead of forcing many of our citizens to live in medical and financial precarity.
We can choose not to perpetuate the racist white supremacy that holds us all back from a true democracy and a system that provides opportunity for all.
We can choose to use the experiences of these years to work toward an educational system that funds all children and young people alike, offers opportunities to learn in person or on a strong online broadband signal, whether they live in the wealthiest suburbs or the most isolated back road of a rural community. We can choose to develop an educational system that helps all children learn to enjoy the wonders of being outside, and the wonders of knowing about the wider world beyond their community and nation.
We can choose to build an economy that focuses on local opportunities for small business and jobs in smaller communities so that young people don’t have to move to cities to find employment. We can choose to build a local agricultural system that provides people with healthy food grown nearby to support local farmers and reduce our need for diesel fuel.
We can choose directions that will benefit us all. Or we can work at getting back to normal. My choice is for new growth. What’s yours?
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.