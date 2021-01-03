The horrible year 2020 is over. Now we can return to normal — right? After everything that has happened in 2020, I’m not sure we even know what “normal” is. Normal doesn’t seem to mean much right now.
It isn’t normal to wear a mask everywhere we go and wish that everyone we meet could show the same courtesy. It isn’t normal to buy restaurant food only as takeout, not to go to a movie or the theater, or to avoid everyone, even families and friends. It isn’t normal not to see my great-granddaughter in almost a year. This presidential election campaign, with the steady stream of lies, then the judicial proceedings trying to overturn the results is certainly not normal and we should not normalize it.
Many times this year I’ve heard someone say that the pandemic shows us that “we are all in the same boat.” This is definitely not true. We may all be in the same flood, but some of us are in huge yachts and others of us are desperately clinging to a few scattered boards. Some people who contract the COVID-19 virus receive medical treatment costing thousands of dollars a day. Others can’t even get a bed in the local hospital because the local hospital was bought by some huge hospital corporation and then shut down.
Some people saw their jobs disappear as business shut down. Others watched their 401k or 403b accounts grow by leaps and bounds. Unfortunately, all this is normal for our society.
Is this the “normal” that you want to get back to? I don’t! How can we do better?
The Indian author Arundhati Roy recently wrote: “We can choose to walk through this, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”
The choices are ours to make.
We can choose to believe in scientific evidence and prepare effectively for future pandemics while recognizing that we human beings do not control the natural forces of the universe. We can understand that viruses will continue to mutate and that we will have to learn to cope with them.
We can choose to move forward developing new sources of clean energy instead of propping up the profits of a dying fossil fuel industry. We can repair our crippled 20th-century infrastructure and move into the future.
We can change our status as the only industrialized country without a system of health care that covers all its people, forcing many of our citizens to live in medical and financial precarity.
We can choose not to perpetuate the racist white supremacy that holds us all back from a true democracy and a system that provides opportunity for all.
We can choose to use the experiences of this year to work toward an educational system that funds all children and young people alike, offers opportunities to learn in person or on a strong online broadband signal, whether they live in the wealthiest suburbs or the most isolated back road of a rural community.
We can choose to develop an educational system that helps all children learn to enjoy the wonders of being outside, and the wonders of knowing about the wider world beyond their community.
We can choose to build an economy that focuses on local opportunities for business, on jobs in smaller communities so that young people don’t have to move to cities to find employment.
We can choose to build a local agricultural system that provides people with healthy food grown nearby and reduce our need for diesel fuel.
We can choose directions that will benefit us all. Or we can work at getting back to normal.
My choice is for new growth. What’s yours?
Douglas Orbaker lives in Mifflinburg and is a member of a concerned citizens alliance based in Lewisburg.