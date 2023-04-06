The recent mass killings in Nashville (we’re averaging more than one a day this year) emphasize that we have to find common ground to do something to reduce the slaughter. The immense majority of gun owners (including assault rifle owners) do not commit crimes of any sort, let alone mass murder. The vast majority of mass murderers were known by someone to be mentally unstable, but were nonetheless able to get deadly weapons.
I hope law-abiding gun owners will see that we need a much more robust system of background checks for gun purchases, and a waiting period long enough to let a serious investigation take place, and long enough to let some people cool off. Among other things, we must legally allow medical providers to report to authorities a patient who they have reason to consider a danger to themselves or others.
Innocent people should not have to die to protect their killers’ right to get guns.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg