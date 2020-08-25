I would like all you Trump haters to listen to the words to the song “God Bless the U.S.A.” and then tell me that you’re for socialism, open borders, taking our guns, abortion, the New Green Deal, higher taxes, abolishing our Electoral College, free health care for illegal aliens — I could name a lot more.
This election is a no-brainer. I’m voting for President Trump again. He is a good man and has done a lot for our country and doesn’t get any credit from the Democrats and the evil media. I have never in my life seen such hatred for one man.
God bless President Trump and our police. I stand for the American Flag and kneel for the cross.
Ernie J. Mook,
Mifflinburg