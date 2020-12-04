The appalling photo of David Rowe drinking that appeared in the Jan. 27 edition of the Daily Item was truly shocking, or more accurately, would have been, were it not for the many misguided actions he has engaged in going back to the early days of the COVID calamity.
That he gave in to his impulse to thumb his nose at the governor and health advisors is in itself clear indication of colossally bad judgment. That he did so on a day when Pennsylvania reported a record 8,400 new cases of COVID disease shows an astonishing insensitivity to persons who are dealing with the disease every day in whatever capacity.
Without question, our country is facing the most serious public health crisis of our lifetimes.
It is unfortunate and disheartening that Mr. Rowe doesn’t seem capable of comprehending this and persists in casting this as a civil rights issue. Such immature, delusional actions put all in danger.
Joe Herb,
Selinsgrove