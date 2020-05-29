Rather than sending additional federal dollars to bail out state governments and add to our already astronomical federal debt, government at all levels must work together to target relief that has already been appropriated where it is needed most and ensure that federal funds are driven out to every community — both large and small, urban and rural.
Congress acted quickly to pass several bipartisan relief packages addressing the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Those packages included hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency funding for states and local governments.
The federal government has invested more than $25 billion in COVID-19 relief in Pennsylvania. When the federal government made the tough decision to add approximately $3 trillion to the federal debt, Congress came together in an overwhelmingly bipartisan way to help small businesses, provide direct assistance to individuals, bolster unemployment funding, and ensure necessary resources for our healthcare system. If not for Congress’ swift action, our already precarious economic situation would be even worse.
In total — through various COVID-19 relief efforts that went directly to health care providers, schools, small businesses, and individuals — Pennsylvania has received well over $25 billion.
The CARES Act, which Congress passed in mid-March with my support, authorized $150 billion for states and local governments to pay for unanticipated costs incurred as a result of COVID-19.
Of that $150 billion, Pennsylvania received nearly $5 billion, with roughly $1 billion going directly to our seven largest counties and the rest going to the state to be driven out to local communities. To ensure that small and rural communities received the funding Congress intended, I led a Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation letter to Gov. Wolf asking that he give full and fair consideration to rural communities and provide a plan for local governments to apply directly for funding.
Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and governor agreed to a five-month stop gap budget as a wait-and-see approach to see if revenues rebound and Congress will send more money to state and local governments.
Having served over eight years in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly, including over two terms on the House Appropriations Committee, I have first-hand experience with Pennsylvania’s systemic budgeting woes. Even halfway through Pennsylvania’s current fiscal year, before COVID-19, the state’s Independent Fiscal Office projected a $500 million state budget deficit.
COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse to bail out state budgets, especially those with pre-existing structural deficits.
In 2009, some states, including Pennsylvania, used non-recurring federal stimulus funding to plug recurring state General Fund budget holes. The result was disastrous.
Then-Gov. Ed Rendell and a Democrat-majority state House of Representatives insisted on using the finite federal stimulus money for public education increases that could never be sustained. In fact, the stimulus money ran out, leading to the persistent lie that Gov. Tom Corbett “cut” public education funding despite the fact that the state actually increased the state’s share of public education funding to a record high.
Moreover, much of the commonwealth’s current budget woes resulted from loss of revenue caused by Gov. Wolf’s reactionary and overbroad closing of the state’s economy and lack of a cogent plan to re-open. A swift and safe re-opening of the state’s economy is likely to go a long way to restoring much of the state’s revenue loss.
While some in Washington and Harrisburg may believe that another COVID-19 stimulus bill is inevitable, remember two things.
First, the best economic stimulus is a steady job. Pennsylvanians have cooperated with stay-at-home orders and allowed our health care system to build capacity to deal with COVID-19. We must allow businesses to reopen so hardworking Pennsylvanians can provide for their families and the state can resume normal revenue collection.
Second, much of the CARES Act funding has not yet reached its final destinations. Congress must seriously balance the burden of another massive stimulus bill and our mounting federal debt, which is merely a crippling tax hike on our children and grandchildren, and the extent that states like Pennsylvania can help themselves with a smart approach to budgeting and recovering from this pandemic.
Congressman Fred Keller represents the 15 counties of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.
He serves on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and House Education and Labor Committee.