Who was the last Republican president to balance a federal government budget? President Eisenhower did it three times — 1956, 1957 and 60 years ago in 1960.
Who was the last Democratic president to balance a federal government budget? President Clinton balanced the federal budget in 2000, 20 years ago.
Which Republican president tripled the national debt in his two terms in office? Ronald Reagan lowered the top tax rate from 70 percent to 28 percent, increased government spending, and the national debt increased from less that $1 trillion to more than $3 trillion in his eight years.
Which Republican president doubled the national debt in his eight years in office? George W. Bush cut taxes two times for the rich, started two wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, passed a new Medicare program, and the debt went from $5.1 trillion to $11.1 trillion in his two terms.
Remember the Republican way? Let the middle class pay. Obviously, trickle-down economics (lowering taxes for the rich) doesn’t work!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove