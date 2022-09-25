It seems like certain people do not like quite a number of books, many of them best-sellers and/or considered some of the world’s best literature. In addition, I have read many of them and keep scratching my balding head in wondering what is going on?
The “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Catcher in the Rye,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Lord of the Flies,” “1984,” “Lord of the Rings,” and “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” were recommended reading in many high schools and colleges/universities. What changed? Why were they banned?
Then I did some more checking and found many banned books about LGBTQ and the magic of Harry Potter. Hmm. Seems like many people do not like fantasy, critical thinking, and/or anything having to do with LGBTQ. And we have always had those citizens who strongly disagree with anything deemed “not Christian.” Plus, we don’t want to have a bunch of books that make our kids feel bad. That includes magic, fantasy, history and books like “Gender Queer.”
It’s a dangerous step to start banning literature because, if successful, it leads to the banning of other things like newspapers, radio, TV stations, and religions that don’t agree with a particular point of view of the country’s leaders. And, if the leaders are backed by a strong military and/or police force, it threatens those who might disagree with the current leaders.
You get my drift? History is full of examples where these bans have occurred. Currently, we have many countries run by autocrats who have various ways of ridding their countries of those who disagree with them. These ways include falling out of buildings from 10 stories high, raids in the middle of the night by police, mysterious deaths by various poisons, car and/or house bombings, consistent accusatory lies by the person or party in power and/or blatant trumped-up charges that result in a sentence of several years or life in prison.
From my Old Codger point of view, a banned book lights my curious nature and encourages me to find the book and read it to find out why it was terrible enough to be banned. And even when I was younger, I heard many adults talk about reading Playboy Magazine because it had good articles. When I finally bought my first copy of Playboy as a young teenager. I understood instantly why these men bought Playboy and it wasn’t because of the good articles.
Rather than banning books, I think we as citizens should have the freedom to read what we want to read and decide for ourselves if we want to continue reading other books by a particular author. Will reading Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings turn us into a nation of wizards and magical thinkers? I doubt it. I would rather ban assault weapons because I never heard of a book that was a prolific killer.
If you Google “The Banned Book Store,” you will find a website that sells banned books and uses the proceeds to support the work of every library and to fight against book bans across the country. Many of the books listed on this site are children’s books about different races and nationalities. You might also want to ask Mr. Google about the list of banned books throughout the United States. To me, it seems like the “dumbing down” of America.
My sons grew up watching Sesame Street and even though the show received several awards, some parents questioned the use of a big yellow bird, a critter that loved trash, and a vampire called Count von Count who taught kids how to count. There was one episode from the ’70s that was banned because it featured a wicked witch turning Big Bird into a feather duster. It was never aired again, but I doubt that one “dangerous” episode convinced anyone to have their kids stop watching the show, and I am not aware that any Sesame Street book was ever banned.
This Old Codger is not in favor of banning any books. If you as a parent do not want your son or daughter reading a certain book, that’s your call, but don’t insist that the entire community, state, or nation should follow your lead. And I would almost guarantee that your son or daughter will read that book at some point, just like I used to read Playboy “for the articles.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.