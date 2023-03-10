This is in response to Mr. Wolfe’s letter of Feb. 23. Selinsgrove is part of a growing trend. More and more books are being banned across the nation. The governor of Florida has even banned a few for the whole state.
It was good to read that a mother and her daughter read the book and found it worth-while. I have not read the book but I do remember history. Hitler and the Nazis banned and burned a great number of books including Shakespeare.
We are not at the burning stage yet but it seems to be getter closer.
John Thomas,
Milton