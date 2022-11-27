While there is an interesting dichotomy when it comes to book bans, any discussion must begin with the premise that banning books is generally a bad idea.
The push to remove books from school curriculums and libraries, and even public libraries has grown significantly in recent years. Some tie the increase to the fact that more students were studying remotely during COVID, which gave parents more access to what they were reading and learning.
As CNHI Georgia Statehouse reporter Asia Ashley notes today, “books challenged across the country include what some deem ‘offensive’ or ‘inappropriate,’ many of them containing themes related to LGBTQ, race or sexuality.”
In 2020, the American Library Association, documented 273 challenged books, a total that jumped to 1,597 books in 2021. In 2022 alone, the association reports 1,651 unique titles have been challenged through the end of August.
Before going too deep, it is important to remember there is a difference between banning books from a school curriculum and banning them from a library.
Age-appropriate curriculum should be managed by school leaders with input from local stakeholders, meaning parents and guardians. There has been an unfortunate push from outsiders and the occasional grand-standing politician who heard something bad about a book and jump to score points. But there are some books that don’t belong in elementary school classrooms.
That is where libraries, both at school and those open to the public come in. It is good to know that libraries are seeing increased interest in books that many seek to ban because in some cases, that is where they belong.
Books can open worlds to those who seek information, knowledge and enjoyment, to read about people who the world says are different, but similar to the reader. There should be books in libraries that offend people. That’s not a reason to ban them. If you don’t like them, don’t read them. If your child wants to read them, find out why and have a meaningful dialogue; read it together.
“I think a well-curated library could offend many people,” said Aimee Emerson, president of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association and a middle school librarian in the Bradford Area School District. “We should have reading materials for everyone. We should not be limited to a particular idea. It is what I think is the center of democracy and knowledge.”
That makes a lot of sense. A lot more than banning books.
