“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” — Oscar Wilde
The Nazi genocide of European Jews known in modern parlance as the Holocaust is a devastating subject for anyone to study. The Holocaust demands our attention, however, if for no other reason than to prevent its repetition.
Art Spiegelman’s brilliant graphic memoir “Maus” — a vivid account of both his father’s experiences in the Holocaust and his own difficult relationship with his parents — won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 and is considered a classic. The notion that any school board would remove “Maus” from its curriculum is deeply alarming.
In an increasing number of schools across the United States, parents are demanding that their children be able to “opt out” of reading Holocaust literature such as Anne Frank’s “The Diary of Anne Frank” and Elie Wiesel’s “Night.” It is no coincidence that Holocaust deniers are also increasingly vocal, demanding that their rejection of historical truth be regarded as a legitimate alternative viewpoint. It is not.
If we remain silent as parents and school boards chisel away at Holocaust curriculums in our schools, we are complicit in the moral crime of historical amnesia. We are also complicit in the failure to honor the legacy of our fathers and grandfathers who liberated Hitler’s camps at the end of World War II.
In 1986, Elie Wiesel delivered a speech accepting the Nobel Peace Prize. Wiesel spoke as if he were addressing the innocent boy he was before entering Auschwitz, “And now the boy is turning to me. ‘Tell me,’ he asks, ‘what have you done with my future, what have you done with your life?’ And I tell him that I have tried. That I have tried to keep memory alive, that I have tried to fight those who would forget. Because if we forget, we are guilty, we are accomplices.”
In 2022, Americans must remember who we are. We are the descendants of the Greatest Generation, the GIs who liberated Dachau, Ohrdruf, and Buchenwald. We are not accomplices.
John Deppen,
Northumberland