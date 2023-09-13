Basic economics shows the costs of eliminating natural gas from Pennsylvania’s energy mix: Fewer jobs, less investment, exacerbated reliability risks, and higher energy prices — not to mention increased greenhouse gas emissions.
These realities were conveniently left out of a recent op-ed (Is fracking good for Pennsylvania?, Sept. 3), misleading readers into believing eliminating natural gas and relying solely on intermittent energy sources is the best path forward for the commonwealth.
That notion couldn’t be further from the truth. First, it is physically impossible to have “clean, green, renewable energy” without natural gas. The backbone of America’s electric power grid, natural gas’ flexibility and on-demand capabilities both enhances renewable capacity by picking up the slack when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
Second, advocating for total reliance on renewables fails to consider real cost implications for consumers as well as the reliance on foreign nations like China to obtain the refined rare earth minerals for manufacturing solar panels, batteries, and other technologies. These risks to energy security and increased costs are easily avoided by investing in domestic energy development that’s continuously improving — thanks to the free market at work.
The benefits of clean, domestic natural gas are shared and understood on both sides of the political aisle. “There will be no transition of our energy system without natural gas,” Democrat Willie Phillips, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) stressed just this week.
Now, let’s take a closer look at the purported $3.8 billion in taxpayer “subsidies” that the self-proclaimed researchers at PennFuture fabricate. Basically, these anti-fossil fuel advocates conflate the term “subsidy” with actual tax benefits to consumers. For example, they claim that someone using heating fuel for their home is paying less than in other states because it’s not subject to a sales tax in PA, that tax benefit to the consumer is a subsidy to the oil and gas industry.
Similarly, more than one-third of the $3.8 billion number PennFuture fabricates is because the state does not impose a 6% sales tax on gasoline or diesel fuel. Yet Pennsylvania’s liquid fuels tax — which is the highest in the nation — is conveniently ignored in their calculations. Arguing that failing to impose higher taxes on Pennsylvania consumers is a “subsidy” for the oil and gas industry is an absurd proposition. When given these simple facts, readers are smart enough to know better.
These tired talking points have been discredited at length and make little sense, particularly when thrown around out of context.
Same goes for the conclusions drawn from Pitt’s health studies, which failed to use even the most basic field data and didn’t take air or water samples despite receiving millions in taxpayer dollars to do so. Clickbait headlines ignore the decades of peer-reviewed research confirming natural gas development is safe, well-regulated, and produced here better than anywhere else in the world.
Studies of Pennsylvania communities — which never triggered the same sensationalized headlines — from the Pennsylvania DEP, Yale, Duke, Penn State, and University of Cincinnati researchers, among many others, conclude no systemic, widespread air or water impacts are tied to natural gas.
The Yale researchers, for example, called their study of Pennsylvania and Ohio among the country’s largest sampling of water quality around unconventional natural gas development sites. What did they find? In their words: “[unconventional oil and gas]-related water contamination occurs rarely.”
Real data and on-the-ground experiences confirm we’re developing natural gas safely, responsibly, and in a way that’s consistent with protecting the environment, the health of our employees, and nearby communities — while being a boon to local workers and the economy.
So, is natural gas good for Pennsylvania? The facts say yes. You don’t need to be an accountant to recognize the costs of banning this abundant resource out of existence just don’t add up.
David Callahan is president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition (marcelluscoalition.org).