After reading the editorial written by Bill Bowman in Sunday’s paper, “Get out and vote on Tuesday,’ and especially his last thoughts, “Its a critical civic duty too many ignore” I had to write with my plea to our elected officials to do something about this situation.
As a registered independent or Libertarian, or any other party other than the two sad options we have presently, we are unable to vote in these elections. This rule needs to be changed in Pennsylvania! These elections are as important as the general and barring a lot of voters from voting is not right, or fair.
Of course, we could change our party and then change it back again after the elections. ... How silly is that?
How can we say the public chooses our representatives in government when many are kept out? I want Pennsylvania to allow all to vote without needing to jump through hoops to do so.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland