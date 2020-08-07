On the morning of the Fourth of July, 2020, I was listening to the news on television and was deeply hurt by what I saw. I saw protests, riots out of control and destruction of private property.
I served my country in the Navy during World War II as a corpsman, certified in physical therapy. I saw soldiers returning with legs and arms missing and disfigured bodies and full of shrapnel. I was privileged to help these heroes recover. I never heard a complaint. When the flag passed by them they stood at attention with their wheelchairs, crutches, canes and artificial limbs. They returned home to raise families and become leaders in their communities. They never burned flags or protested. I am aware that this nation is not perfect and remember the words of John F. Kennedy, “Do not ask what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.”
If you and I, as citizens of this great country, could reach down individually and help the less fortunate up we could all enjoy the benefits of being great Americans. Be a builder, not a destroyer!
I am a proud American!
Dale E. Ranck,
Milton