As I read the newspaper this morning (Oct. 17) concerning the proposed truck ban in Lewisburg I could not help but wonder if everything was considered in this proposal.
Because these traffic concerns are a temporary problem and a permanent solution is proposed I wonder if any of these engineers considered the permanent disruption to the neighboring communities that will have to live with the increased truck traffic in the future.
As the towns of Mifflinburg, Sunbury and Northumberland have dealt with much worse congestion and survived, how can PennDOT even consider this proposition? What communities will the truck traffic then be routed through and what about their quality of life?
This smacks of an elitist community who is passing their temporary problem onto their neighbors. If this, in fact, goes into effect I would encourage every town to contact PennDOT and demand a ban on truck traffic through their communites as well.
Remember, being a good neighbor is not passing on your problems to those around you.
David Brown,
Sunbury