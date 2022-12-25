The season of giving and togetherness reaches its peak this weekend. Christmas arrives today, Kwanzaa is celebrated Monday and the eight-day Hanukkah celebration concludes Monday evening.
The time of tradition is about spending time with family to reminisce and create new memories. These are things many of us have missed in recent years, as the old Christmas song notes, because of what the fates allowed.
It was interesting to read the quote from Rabbi Nina Mandel from Congregation Beth-El at the start of Hannukah, noting that while the Christian and Jewish holidays typically reside near each other on the calendar it is important to treat them separately. To join them, she said, is to do a “disservice” to each. That makes a lot of sense.
“It is a time for families to gather together, bring light into the darkest time of year,” Mandel said of Hanukkah, in a message that equates to other late December holidays.
One common theme among the holidays that Mandel notes, is light.
The Christmas story highlights a star in the east announcing the new king. One of the centerpieces of Hanukkah is the nightly lighting of the candles of the menorah.
Perhaps that light is something that can tie us all together this season. As we continue to sew division for whatever reason, perhaps we can take time out of our busy schedules to recall, remember and recast the innumerable things that bind us together. Those ties are much greater, much more traditional than whatever pulls us apart right now.
So as we gather today, hopefully in a warm and embracing spot with friends and family, recall the connections and memories. As Rabbi Moshe Davis said, be a light.
“A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another,” Davis said. “And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other. You are such a light.”
Be someone’s light, a lot of people are in need of a lift, carrying invisible weight that need attention.
“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: The presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other,” Canadian lawmaker Burton Hills said.
So today, be together. Be present. Be a light.
Merry Christmas and happiest holidays.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.