I have always thought that politicians are elected and paid to represent their constituents. They campaign on promises to serve, protect and be the voice of those who elected them. Every time I happen upon the voting records of our local representatives in The Daily Item I am disgusted at their non-performance.
While I don’t really do the math, it appears that many of them abstain from voting on almost half of the issues. I don’t care what party they represent, they are not doing the job they are paid for and should lose it. We need to wake up and hold them accountable.
What other occupation would pay huge salaries and provide lavish expense accounts to an employee who fails to show up and perform their appointed duties?
Hal Thomas,
Danville