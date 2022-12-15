What do women, African Americans, Native Americans, Latinos, Jews, Gays, Trans people, Asian Americans and those with disabilities have in common? Answer: Marginalization.
By virtue of our heritage or circumstance we are too often disadvantaged in American life.
Issues of marginalization make life challenging for underrepresented and disadvantaged. But whether marginalization occurs due to ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability status or age, what these groups have in common is stronger than what divides us.
If we could find a way to coalesce, to strengthen our sense of solidarity, we would surely outnumber the haters and could create a voting bloc for equality and justice.
How do we find common ground and bring people together to tackle our shared challenges?
For one thing, we could drop our individual discomfort with “the other.” All of us in these marginalized groups are “other” to the white male dominant class, yet we sometimes unwittingly practice the same marginalization that divides us. If we want to change the culture, we must stop this and come together to end the “us versus them” bigotry and intolerance.
Isn’t it time to end marginalization and work toward social cohesion? Are there any organizers out there who might consider taking this on?
Marilyn Goldfarb,
Boalsburg