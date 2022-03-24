Eight hundred thousand. That is the number of deaths caused by suicide in one year.
Suicide has become one of the highest causes of death worldwide. So many people thought they weren’t good enough for this world, they thought they would be better off dead, than living.
You never know what someone is going through.
Some people never express their feelings, or they are just really good at hiding how they are truly feeling.
We need to be better. We need to be more kind to each other, and ourselves. Give each other a break. Take a step back if you need to, and know that you are loved.
Here is the Suicide Prevention lifeline number: 800-273-8255.
Kendall Houtz,
Mifflinburg Area High School