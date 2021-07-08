Recently several letters have addressed the politicizing of the flag and the teaching of Critical Race Theory. Now that the blood from the burst vessels in my head have been cleaned up I’d like to put forth another take on this.
Saying those who support President Trump hijacked the flag for their purposes is both disingenuous and an outright lie. Everybody today has politicized something. Gwen Berry while turning her back during the National Anthem at the U.S. Olympics Trials did so. So did the woman who won the event Berry finished third in.
For whatever reason people have used a symbol of America to make their point for years. Be it oppression or whatever the flag and/or the anthem are used as props. I don’t agree with this use whatever the message or ideology but that’s part of what makes us free and a truly great nation when we allow ourselves to be.
Being critical of those practicing the same right for a different message than you like or espouse is the height of hypocrisy. I personally find the stance of Gwen Berry frivolous because she takes the funding and training opportunities of the U.S. Olympic Committee and uses it to denigrate the country giving her the opportunity to represent it. I am of an age when I can remember Olympic athletes having to sacrifice everything to be able to train and scramble for funding, so her reasoning doesn’t resonate with me. Doesn’t make her right. Doesn’t make me right.
What it does do is to show that if you criticize people for showing the flag in support of a cause, candidate or platform yet you do the same it’s your hypocrisy that’s the issue not the other people’s belief. That goes for all not just one side.
My other pet peeve of recent missives is the fact that as a society we must swallow the tripe that is Critical Race Theory. Nobody can argue racism was rampant in certain parts of our history and was a reason people of color and other races could not get equal footing in our nation.
However to teach that as historic fact keeps everybody down still today is ludicrous. We have no laws that restrict opportunity. Legislation has increased the opportunity for all to advance. Think about this when we think of Civil Rights, or of Dr. Martin Luther King who risked and sadly lost his life trying to get America to share his dream of as he said “judged not by the color of our skin but the contents of our character.”
Today the actions of the civil rights movement takes place late at night not in the middle of the day on the Edmund Pettis Bridge fighting for voting rights. We hear athletes like LeBron James speak of oppression while being sponsored by Nike who pays children a dollar a day to make shoes with his name. Be careful when criticizing others that you’re not guilty of the same.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury