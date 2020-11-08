As we enter the season of charity and giving, the pool of people needing help this year is significantly larger. No one has been immune to COVID-19 and more people than usual could use a little help.
A long-standing Valley tradition returns today, one with a new name but the same goal: To ensure some of the Valley’s less fortunate families have a brighter holiday season.
The 2020 “Here. For Good” campaign launches today, offering a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
“With the name change, we wanted to ensure that people know they have the ability to look to us for help regardless of their financial status,” said Joel Harris, Salvation Army community coordinator in the Sunbury and Milton offices. “Everyone was impacted by COVID. People who are normally self-sustaining and have a solution, we want them to understand that they can look to us for help, too. We’re here for now, we’ve been here for 120 years and we’re here for everybody.”
The fund is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army. Last year, we — a term we use to describe us all in the Valley who annually support the program — raised $132,135. It was the third-largest total in the history of the campaign.
The best year, in 2013, raised $145,128. This year’s goal is $115,000.
The Daily Item has been a proud, longtime partner of the program and will continue to publicize the stories of our friends and neighbors who need help during this difficult time.
“Reinventing the name shows that we are not living in the past,” Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller said. “Our community has changed and needs are different. It’s the kind of progressive thinking that will help this project thrive for years. Which is great for the community. We are all aware of the hardships created by the pandemic. This makes this fund even more important to the people who live here. We’re all in this together.”
The Valley has always been generous this time of the year and we all appreciate the help.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.