I hope the employees at Wood-Mode are grateful, as a matter of fact very grateful. Like the rest of us, we too were laid off, some from Pennsylvania House, Celotex, and yes, around 300 of us from Wood-Mode around 2007.
There was an article in the paper about it but we didn’t get any funding, gift cards or anyone rallying around us other than unemployment, which I’m sure you get to hold you over.
You see, I too worked at Wood-Mode and it was one of the best places I found to work in this area. When I worked there a lot of the employees would complain about everything. I would tell them, go out and try other jobs if you think this place is so bad. The only difference is we never got the opportunity to be called back.
So please be grateful. And don’t forget to thank Mr. Trump. If it wasn’t for his tax breaks on business, you and many others may still be unemployed.
Byron Chaundy,
Sunbury