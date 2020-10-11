Two things struck me Oct. 4, as I read The Daily Item. The letter from Robert Beck denouncing a recent My Turn column and a vote by our Congressional representatives against denouncing forced sterilizations of migrant women.
Both seek to decide who will have children. One would force birth the others would force sterilization. All proclaim themselves Christians.
Beck argues that legal abortion is murder and that there is help for unwed mothers so abortion is unnecessary. Abortion has been greatly reduced since Roe vs Wade was decided in 1973. Largely because there are more options in birth control and education. He argues that crisis pregnancy centers provide unwed mothers the help needed to put babies on the ground. That is pro-birth not pro-life. Additionally, abortions are not limited to unwed mothers. Having spent six years as an abortion nurse I can attest to the reality that the lack of a husband is not the reason women have abortions! Each woman has her own reason and it is not for us to judge.
If you think it is an issue with resources — which it seldom is — then think further. Children need food, shelter, clothes, education, medical care and love the same as those women who’s bodies you would seek to control, to punish for getting pregnant without being married.
Abortions will happen no matter your sanctimonious attitude or any laws you pass. The question is how many women will die from attempting to self abort or seeking unlicensed assistance. Pro-life? I don’t think so!
Pro control is what you are seeking. Which brings us to the other side of Sunday’s news. Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser in voting against the condemnation of forced hysterectomies of migrant women voted for choosing who could have children. These women had their uteruses removed by a government doctor for no other purpose than to prevent them having children.
The Third Reich did something similar as they bred good Aryan babies from selected women and SS troops while stopping undesirable pregnancies.
Christian? No, it is not. It is people looking to control women and force their values into private lives.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland