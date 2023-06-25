Here we go again with another Donald Trump witch hunt indictment. The White House and the Democrats are terrified of running against him in 2024. The man has been targeted time and time again and the result we currently see is soaring polling percentages.
How many times have you heard “Trump was right?” And as the days go by, it becomes clearer that President Joe Biden is guilty of everything Trump has been accused of. Indeed Biden’s house of cards is unsteady, and when it topples he’s going to take his family and all of his cronies with him, such as Merrick Garland, election obstructionist Antony Blinken, and DHS leader Alejandro Mayorkas who has caused irreparable harm to U.S. sovereignty.
Biden’s ratings on everything are low. People, including Democrats, don’t want him to run in 2024, and yet he’s polling significantly above Robert Kennedy Jr., who refreshingly seems to be a Democrat of 30 years ago.
Biden and the DNC are putting on another smoke and mirrors show in order to ensure he’ll be the Democratic nominee and get four more years.
Democracy to the DNC apparently means Biden will neither have to do retail campaigning nor have to step up to a debate mic. I also believe California Gov. Gavin Newsom is being told by the DNC to lay low, keep destroying his state and his chance to destroy the U.S. will come in future elections. Yes, it’s all smoke and mirrors, just like all of Biden’s “accomplishments.”
Really how is everyone doing under Biden? Democrat elitists and their cohorts are doing well. Everyday citizens however are paying higher taxes and are watching the government grow while seeing no increase in quality of life. Freedoms are threatened.
Inflation is rampant because of spending and destroying the American energy sector. Have you heard of Biden’s mortgage redistribution plan? How about the taxing of unrealized gains? Did you like his budget based on equity and climate justice?
American justice has been weaponized against the Right to include Christians and advocates of the 1st and 2nd Amendments. Everything now benefits criminals and Leftist elitists and victims are left with no rights.
We can’t protect ourselves anymore. We can’t question our children’s education. And without a national border, we’re no longer a sovereign nation.
It feels like someone who enters our country illegally now has more rights and services, including education, than the average American.
Democrats need to realize they’re being used by elitists and minorities need to realize they haven’t gained anything by automatically voting Democrat. What have Dems done for America’s inner cities?
This is all about destabilizing America, making people reliant on big government, and ensuring Democrat elitist power. This is also what the climate change farce is all about, to include giving billions of dollars to elitist friends such as China. Biden promised in 2020 to do all of this and millions of people voted for him just so they could say they didn’t vote for Trump. Again, I ask, how is everyone doing now?
The next 18 months are going to be tumultuous. At the moment, it looks like Trump will be the Republican nominee, but if you are a Democrat or an independent and MAGA doesn’t appeal to you, then let’s just appeal to your common sense.
Let’s appeal to your patriotism. Still not there? Let’s appeal to your desire for your family to be safe. Let’s appeal to your bank account.
Do you like being lied to on a daily basis by Biden and his minions? What we need is for people to realize what is truly important to them and turn 2024 into an American reckoning to set this country back on a path that will not end our republic.
All you have to do is be honest with yourself.
Nick Popescu is a Selinsgrove native living in Warsaw, Poland.