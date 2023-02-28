Be kind. It feels like a simple message that is lost on many who enjoy the anonymity and personal distance offered by social media to bring others down.
It doesn’t have to be this way. It shouldn’t. As new state House Speaker Mark Rozzi said after Lynda Schlegel Culver’s farewell address last week, there is much more than unites that divides us, more similarities than differences.
Wednesday, the Susquehanna Valley United Way’s month-long Kindness Campaign kicks off. It is the fourth year for the event, one that began in 2020 as a weeklong effort as part of United Way’s Youth Mental Health initiative to bring awareness to anti-bullying and youth mental health.
This year’s themes are: Celebrating Differences, Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers and Co-Workers, Be Kind to Your Community, and Be Kind throughout the Year.
Notice a trend there?
During March, community members are encouraged to follow @SusquehannaValleyUW on social media or visit svuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events and more.
Some challenges include: Starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a Certificate of Appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit. Participants can share how they got involved on social media with the hashtag #BeKind2023 and by tagging @SusquehannaValleyUW.
“The campaign will focus on kindness by spreading positivity and giving back to the community,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of Susquehanna Valley United Way. “Nonprofit organizations across the Susquehanna Valley will be featured in hopes of connecting people who are interested in volunteering to the organizations that could use their help.”
The hope is the message doesn’t stop at the end of the campaign when the calendar flips to April. Rather, we hope being kind becomes part of a more significant part of our daily lives.
Little things can mean a lot. An hour of volunteering can ease the burden on a nonprofit struggling to fill gaps in services. So can an acknowledgment for our hard-working teachers or even a note of encouragement to someone you may, or may not, know.
The first week is about “Celebrating our differences, as well as our common interests, helps unite and educate us. It allows us to understand others’ perspectives, broaden our own viewpoints, and enable us to have more meaningful interactions with those around us,” The United Way notes.
Visit svuw.org/bekind for more information.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.