Most people in today’s society look up to different celebrities for inspiration in their lives. Some take the celebrities that they idolize and revolve their whole life around them, even going as far as wearing the same clothes as them, going on a similar diet, and even acting the same as the celebrities do. People change their lives very often to mimic the life of someone that they look up to based on the fact that they are famous. They often do not even realize the person that is looked up to has major problems going on in their lives.
The prime reason society needs to stop idolizing celebrities is that most people do not realize the controversies and problems that go on in most celebrities’ lives. After these fans see the controversies or problems in celebrities’ lives in most situations they either deny that the famous person did anything wrong or will make comments toward the celebrity that makes situations worse.
An example of this happening is when it was announced that Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and how he tweeted things regarding his health.
In the replies, his fans would create a toxic environment for him, saying things like, “this is the Kanye we like to see.” These replies would lead Kanye to make even more tweets that would make a very destructive environment for him and his fanbase.
A solution for people that idolize celebrities is very simple. The easiest way to solve this problem is to look up to people that they know personally or people in their own lives. Looking up to people we know would be much better; they know what is happening in their lives. Looking up to someone in their own life also prevents a parasocial relationship. This is a relationship where it is one-sided and one side of the relationship most likely does not know anything about the other member. This can cause harm to fans. They think famous people know who they are and care about them, this is never the case.
Looking up to celebrities is a very unhealthy thing for people to do. Fans revolving their lives around those people causes harm to both parties’ lives. An easy solution for people idolizing celebrities is to turn their attention to looking up to people in their own lives.
Benjamin Hornig,
Mifflinburg High School