It is no doubt true that the rest of the world did not get complete and timely information from China about the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. The Chinese government deserves to be censured for that. Still, it would be a grave error for us to focus on blaming China for our troubles.
Most other advanced industrial countries have dealt more successfully with the virus than we have. As a result, most countries are not suffering an economic collapse as serious as ours.
We need to start thinking and talking about what we should do differently after we come out of this public health and economic emergency.
Here are some ideas. If private enterprise alone were capable of responding effectively to this threat, we wouldn’t be in the dire straits where we now find ourselves. We need a well-funded and highly professional federal system for anticipating and responding to emerging epidemics. That would include ramping up widespread testing early, getting a quick start on developing vaccines and other treatments, and having the capability to trace the contacts of people who contract the disease.
If we had these capabilities in place in December or January, there would have been no need to lock down the country and throw us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
There will surely be other pandemics: We owe it to ourselves to be more ready than we were this time.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg