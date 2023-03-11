At 8 a.m., on Feb. 27, I finally got through to PPL’s Customer Service. After trying unsuccessfully for several days, I decided to get up early to be the first in line when they opened.
I was calling to get some detailed answers from them on their latest billing problems. Here’s my story — my last bill from PPL was dated Jan. 20, 2023. It was for usage through Jan. 11. Of course, I first asked PPL just why it took them nine days to prepare my bill after they had read my meter, but naturally, they had no answer.
Before I called this morning, I had gone online to their website to see if any subsequent bill had already been issued. None had, but even worse, I noted my Jan. 20 bill had now been canceled, and the system stated “A new bill has been issued.” Really, seriously?!! If so, I have not received it yet.
Back to customer service: The representative said that was not true — it is estimated my next bill should be issued in another three weeks — again, three weeks! That means my next bill will probably cover two month’s usage — during the peak usage period of the year. Wonderful!!
I then decided to call my new PA state representative, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, to inform her of these problems, and just why I was so upset. This problem, like many others, has been going on for much too long now, and our politicians in Harrisburg can’t seem to get them corrected. Harrisburg Republicans especially (including our own, Senator Yaw) appear to be more concerned today about passing legislation to reduce the state’s corporate income tax rate for these same companies, rather than solving major issues like this which affect many of their constituents.
Another example of just how misplaced the efforts of our politicians is that my latest bill from PPL included an additional charge: A 5% ”System Improvement Charge” computed on delivery charges. Our politicians should understand that system improvements are an ongoing expense of any company, especially utilities. They should be, and normally are, just paid for from earnings — before distribution of any dividends to their stockholders.
This charge is simply PPL’s way of getting their customers to pay more for their system improvements, improvements which should have been made in previous years, but weren’t because PPL thought it more important to continue paying its stockholders rather nice dividends. Only in 2022 did PPL finally begin to reduce its annual common stock dividends from years of paying over $1.50/share annually ($1.66 in 2021) to just $0.875 last year.
This additional charge is just PPL’s way of avoiding an electricity price increase, which would have naturally made them even more uncompetitive against their competitors when their customers went to shop for electricity.
Bottom line for me: When our elected politicians don’t serve the very constituents that elected them, I vote to replace them. And, after Trump, Republican politicians especially should be well aware of that. I’m starting to believe now that government doesn’t solve problems — they are the problem.
Jack L. Fisher lives Lewisburg.