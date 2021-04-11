Not to be lost in the shuffle of the global COVID-19 pandemic is the opioid epidemic, which is still raging on across the Valley, Pennsylvania and the nation.
Later this month, residents should be proactive and take a small step toward removing expired or unwanted medication during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Anyone with medication in the medicine cabinets can dispose of them at the Montour County Courthouse on April 24. The county is once again part of the nationwide program; it will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A collection site will also be at the new Danville Police headquarters on Iron Street. Police departments in Milton, Sunbury, Coal Township and Watsontown are also participating locations, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day website.
The service is free and medications will be accepted with no questions asked by law enforcement personnel. The medications brought for disposal can include controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and experts note that proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
It is also getting worse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports overdose deaths are on the rise and they are accelerating. According to the CDC, there were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
"While overdose deaths were already increasing in the months preceding the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the latest numbers suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the pandemic," the CDC notes.
Not all of those overdose deaths can be attributed to prescription medications, but the fact that many can be means take-back days are critical assets to take advantage of.
During a take-back day last fall, 4,153 law enforcement agencies participated with 4,587 collection sites. More than 490 tons — 985,000 pounds — of unwanted medication was collected and destroyed.
According to takebackday.dea.org, the "National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue."
A 2019 national survey on drug use reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
"The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet," Take-Back day's website notes.
More information is available at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website: https://takebackday.dea.gov/.