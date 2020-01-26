You’re probably aware that 2020 is a big election year. We’ll choose a president, but also representatives and officials to the Pennsylvania State row offices (attorney general, treasurer and auditor general), state Senate, state House, and for many, a representative to the U.S. Congress. Let’s look at the various election processes that occur throughout the year and what’s new for 2020.
One important change in Pennsylvania this year is that you can now vote by mail. No more “absentee” ballots requiring some justification for voting by mail, such as being out of town on election day. Now, anyone who wants the convenience of voting by mail can apply for a mail-in ballot by writing, calling or visiting their county board of elections office up to 50 days before a primary or general election. For the primary election, you must apply before April 21, and make sure your ballot is returned before April 28, the day of the Pennsylvania primary.
In primary elections, Democrat and Republican voters select the candidate they want to appear on the ballot in November. The voter registration deadline for this primary is April 13. You can register online at www.votespa.com or apply by mail through your county’s board of elections office or through PennDOT.
To get on the primary ballot for their party, candidates must collect signatures of registered voters in that party via petitions. This year, petition-signing begins Jan. 28 and ends when candidates file petitions in Harrisburg on Feb. 18. You may see people wandering your neighborhood and knocking on doors, clipboard in hand, between those dates. There also may be petition-signing events, your chance to indicate the candidates you want to see on the ballot. Be sure to sign only one petition per office. For instance, several Democrats are running for president this year, but Democratic voters can only sign one candidate’s petition.
When you sign a petition, sign your name exactly as it appears on your voter registration card. If you used a middle initial, include it. If you used your full name, sign that way. When you enter your address, indicate your voting precinct. Your mailing address may be Lewisburg, but if your voting precinct is East Buffalo Township One, that’s what you must enter. Do not abbreviate it as EB1. Spell it out.
It is vital for candidates to collect the necessary number of signatures to get on the primary ballot. For the presidential race, each candidate needs 2,000 signatures statewide. Those running for the office of state attorney general, state auditor general and state treasurer, need 1,000 signatures statewide including 100 from each of at least five counties. For other offices, the number of signatures needed in their districts is as follows: U.S. Congress: 1,000. State Senate: 500. State Representative: 300.
If you are eager to make sure candidates you like get on the primary ballot, you can collect signatures. Contact their campaigns or your party’s county committee. Most campaigns have websites or social media sites.
Winners of the primary will go on to challenge one another in November. The presidential candidates, however, continue campaigning nation-wide until one candidate is chosen at their party’s National Convention. The Democratic Convention will be in Milwaukee in July. Republicans will hold their convention in Charlotte in August. This brings us to another race on the primary ballot: choosing delegates to represent Pennsylvania at the National Conventions.
People wanting to be a delegate need to file paperwork and collect 250 signatures in their U.S. Congressional district to get on the ballot for the primary election. The two parties select their delegates differently. In the Democratic Party, delegates have to declare which presidential candidate they support. Republicans do not have that requirement. However, winning the primary election still does not ensure a candidate will become a delegate. Party leaders decide who goes to the convention.
Several weeks from now, you’ll have a chance to play a role in who will ultimately hold public office by signing petitions for candidates you would like to see on the primary ballot. Please take the time to do that, and remember, the primary is earlier than usual this year on April 28.
Rolanda Ritzman is active in a variety of political and progressive organizations. She lives in New Berlin.