Halloween represents a night to have fun and this year we can use the respite more than most. Safety is always a priority on Halloween and today will be no different, although there are additional layers of safety to keep in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are traditional ways to make the holiday safe for everyone, including slowing down while driving in neighborhoods, carrying a flashlight and wearing something bright on your costume. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Halloween is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle than on any other day of the year.
If attending an adult party, be sure to designate a sober driver in advance or make sure safe transportation is available.
This year, there are also continuing concerns about COVID-19, especially when it comes to close-proximity activities like trick-or-treating.
The CDC has issued some recommendations on how to make trick-or-treating as safe as possible:
n Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters and practice social distancing. Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take without personal interaction.
n Hand out treats outdoors.
n Wash hands before handling treats.
n Make a cloth mask as part of the costume and not to substitute the cloth mask for the costume mask.
Have fun today, but do so in a safe and responsible way.