Pennsylvanians are now fortunate enough to be able to vote by mail. This year’s primary election, June 2, is still a “high-risk period” to many voters, poll workers and volunteers of the candidates. I personally registered online and already received my mail-in ballot and requested all future ballots as mail-in.
To request a mail-in ballot you must have a valid PA driver’s license or photo ID. You can apply for a mail-in ballot online, complete a mail-in ballot application that can be downloaded online or request an application from your county election office or PA Department of State at ra-voterreg@pa.gov or you can call 1-877-VOTEPA. Ballots must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m. May 26 to be counted for the June 2 election.
More information at https://www.pa.gov/guides/voting-and-elections/. Act now to get registered for the mail-in ballot and be safe this year.
Craig McKibben,
Lewisburg