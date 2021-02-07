The Daily Item’s front-page story on January 31, reported that firearm and ammunition sales have soared over the past year. The article notes this surge is due to many factors, but one commonality must be true for every newly purchased firearm: Responsible gun ownership and safe storage. Be SMART: A conversation about kids, guns, and safety, is the perfect tool for understanding responsible gun ownership.
Approximately 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a household with a gun that is stored unlocked and loaded.
This leads to unintentional shootings by children, gun suicide, and guns in our schools.
We should talk to our children about gun safety, but adults are responsible for kids’ safety. Research shows there’s one guaranteed way to prevent the threat of a child accessing a gun; securely storing firearms.
With this rise in gun sales during the pandemic, the chances of children getting hold of an unsecured gun are higher than ever. Unloaded firearms should be kept separate from ammunition and secured, with a jacket or cable lock, or in a locked location, like a safe.
Responsible gun owners know that securely storing firearms keeps curious children and vulnerable teens safe.
The Be SMART presentation clearly and simply shows us that we can keep our children safe:
n Secure all guns in your home and vehicles.
n Model responsible behavior.
n Ask about the presence of guns in other homes.
n Recognize the role of guns in suicide.
n Tell your peers.
For more information visit besmartforkids.org
Mary Markle,
Selinsgrove