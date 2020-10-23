It’s time to ignore party, dismiss labels, and, for the sake of our children, value character. We need a leader who: Respects the values of the United States, listens to our Pledge of Allegiance and truly upholds “Liberty and justice for all.”
We are a nation where justice is not served to all people equally. For some today, it is not safe to sleep in your own bed or walk down a street. Doesn’t dismiss people based on their ethnicity; what a person sounds like or looks like. One who believes all people deserve equal rights. Respects all people, regardless of gender. Who respects the sanctity of an individual’s body. Respects others, no matter their abilities or how they identify; accepting their humanity and upholding their human rights. Values the American people above himself, taking action to protect the health of everyone regardless of age. Respects those who have fought for our country, praising their sacrifices rather than labeling them “Losers and Suckers”, and one who doesn’t pride himself on dodging the draft.
I’m not saying Biden is the answer. I’m saying Trump is not the answer. Consider the integrity of the person you choose Nov. 3. This is about right from wrong, not right from left. Do you believe that the future deserves a leader who will make our country a better place? Use your voice. Be the change. Help bring a brighter future.
CarolAnn Miller,
Mifflinburg