September is Suicide Prevention Month as designated by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Suicide Prevention Lifeline notes most people who commit suicide exhibit warning signs. It is vital to listen, to ask, to be a sounding board and do something if a friend or loved one is struggling.
No one can truly know the answers to what pushes someone to this extreme. This month, the promotion of suicide awareness is vaulted into the public presence. Experts say there are things we can all do to help someone who feels trapped.
Among the key risk factors noted by Lifeline to look for are mental disorders, alcohol and other substance use disorders, hopelessness, a family history of suicide or previous attempts, job or financial loss, local clusters of suicides, a lack of social support, access to “lethal means,” and others.
Warning signs for us all to quickly react to include someone talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves, talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live, talking about being a burden to others, showing rage or talking about seeking revenge, and extreme mood swings
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and is No. 2 among Americans aged 15 to 24. Males represent 4 out of 5 suicide deaths and firearms are the most used method for males. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person commits suicide every 12 minutes in the United States and more than 120 Americans die by suicide each day.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is promoting the social media hashtag #BeThe1To as a way for us to help someone in need. Five steps serve as reminders to be the one to ask the tough questions — including the straight-forward, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” — to keep them safe, to be there when a friend needs someone, to make them connect with the appropriate resources and follow up with a message, phone call or visit.
These feel like commonsense approaches to recognize trouble or offer help. Far too often, however, we overlook the warning signs until it is too late or ignore them altogether.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number — 1-800-273-TALK (8255) connects callers to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed.
Ask for help if you need it. Offer help if you notice something.
You won’t regret it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.