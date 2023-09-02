Be wary, people.

It was with interest that I read a recent article about classes on the Constitution coming to the Northumberland County Council For the Arts and Humanities in Shamokin. At first glance, it’s a great idea. But I had never heard of the sponsoring group, the Patriot Academy, so I did a little Googling.
It seems this group is a far right extremist group whose ultimate goal, according to their own website, is eventual establishment of Christian Nationalism in this country. In other words, a theocracy, just like Iran and Afghanistan.
I’m guessing they are not big on the part in the Constitution about separation of church and state.
To the group’s credit, they lay out their aims for people to see. First, the Constitution course, which ends up by them telling the participants which parts of the Constitution they want to change. Actually, this country might benefit by Congress calling a Constitutional Convention once every 50 years or so for the purposes of updating the document to keep pace with changing demographics and technologies, but that should obviously be a bipartisan effort.
The second part of the group’s plan invites people to take part in a firearms safety/self-defense course. Again, fine in theory but it turns out the self-defense part veers into racism. Once the safety part is done, target practice then takes place against cardboard cutouts of threatening people, usually persons of color.
Later, the group asks class participants if they’re interested in forming militias.
Finally, part three, the Christian Nationalist part. They claim nobody would be forced into behaving their way, but if they get their way into statehouses and courthouses across the country, they could eventually pass laws that would take aim at any minority groups they wish. And don’t forget part two; they may already have “militias” to help you make up your mind.
By all means, please do some research of your own on this group, which is funded by wealthy far-right extremist people. But right now, it looks like this group is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and Northumberland County is the next henhouse.
Be wary, people.
Chuck Souders,
Shamokin