Tuesday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will share the debate stage for the first time. It comes exactly five weeks until the Nov. 3 election.
The stakes could not be higher for the two candidates, and the nation. The 90-minute debate — to be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace — is must-see TV.
The first of three debates will be the most critical, maybe more so than in most elections. First impressions have always mattered, but voting is already underway in parts of the country. Clearly a lot of voters have made up their minds already, even if they plan to vote in-person on Nov. 3.
But millions of others haven’t. Tuesday’s debate, especially if they plan to vote early, could be the deciding factor.
Other debates will follow, including a vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, a second presidential debate a week later on Oct. 15 — a townhall-style event — and the final presidential debate on Oct. 22.
Both candidates have plenty to answer for across a range of issues and it seems that Wallace plans to put the most significant agenda items front and center Tuesday night. According to The Washington Post, the debate will be broken up into six 15-minute sections based on issues that Wallace has selected. The segments will cover: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in cities and the integrity of the election.
President Trump and Vice President Biden have plenty at stake and opportunities to stand out.
The president will need to offer a clear explanation of America’s handling of COVID-19 and Biden must challenge him on it; the president must also answer for last week’s noncommittal about a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. Trump can tout his pre-pandemic economy successes, recent peace agreements in the Middle East and press Biden on his long record after more than 40 years in Washington.
It is our hope the debate focuses on issues, records and agendas rather than a series of personal attacks.
This debate is too important to deteriorate into a brawl. The nation deserves a real, civil, issue-centric and focused debate.
Be sure to tune in.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.