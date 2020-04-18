As we are all going through this pandemic in our lives, we must remember to keep in our minds to become more united and work together and turn our prayers and worries over to the “One” that has complete control of everything. Always remember that God has everything in His hands and complete control of everything in our lives. He will never fail us.
So, please don’t lose all your trust and faith! He will never leave you or forsake you. It is all in His hands. He does hear our cries and pleas for His mercy to end this very trying time and He will not turn you away. Remember, also that God has never and will never forsake us. He is always listening and will give us no more than what we can handle.
Remember, also, that at the end of a rainbow the sun will come out just as bright and assuring us that all is well. At times like this, I am reminded of a prayer that I was taught when everything looked so dark. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can change; and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Today, as I looked around my neighborhood, I was totally dismayed at how few American flags are being displayed. Do you remember how quickly we became united after 9/11? It was so beautiful to see all those flags and how people worked together to show how strong we were — where are we at today? Come on America — put those flags out! We will persevere and we will overcome this pandemic if we all trust and believe.
My prayer for you today is a very simple one. Do not lose your faith in God.
Gary Maust,
Selinsgrove