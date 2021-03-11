Over so many dark days of Donald Trump’s presidency it was hard not to notice the swampy Republicans accusing the opposition, often disingenuously if not outright falsely, of doing things they themselves had become quite accustomed to doing. And so, it is with a tip of the hat to the alternate realities lived, respectively, by the supporters and detractors of Trump, that I feel compelled to confess my chuckle over Mel Benjamin’s “The worst times are yet to come” missive published on March 9.
Imagine my surprise to learn that he had been “misled by the evil, wicked, un-American cult of the Democratic Party.” Those last two words were like the cold slap at the end of a wet fish.
So saying, Mel reveals that he remains well-entrenched within Trump’s game plan.
Did Trump mislead? Nearly nonstop lies for four years. Was he evil? Well, he wasn’t known to turn the other cheek, was he? Did he cultivate a cult, which persists? You betcha! So gratifying to learn that many proceed with “eyes wide shut.”
By the way, term limits for Congress make sense, but despite the undisclosed detail of how those evil, cultish Democrats misled him, Mel’s going to have a hard time convincing many of us who outlasted Trump that the worst of times are yet to come; rather, after four years of that poor excuse for a (mercifully, now former) president: “Been there, done that.”
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg