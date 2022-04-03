Today, The Daily Item begins a year-long look at mental health in the Susquehanna Valley. We hope it is illuminating, troubling, engaging and informative. The goal of the project, we hope, goes beyond presenting voices, data and concerns, but to also find possible solutions.
The last part is always the most difficult. In this situation, it may be the most vital.
The road to Part 1 today began back in February when 15 stakeholders from the region gathered for a virtual roundtable. The process was similar to an exercise The Daily Item took a year ago ahead of a significant package looking at rural health care in Pennsylvania in partnership with CNHI newsrooms across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland.
The point of the roundtable was to not only discuss the issues we all know and understand but to learn about things we don’t know, the less obvious, underlying concerns those on the front lines consider daily.
As expected, COVID-19 has exacerbated what was an already festering problem of access and availability; it has also added to the number of individuals seeking help. The pandemic has perhaps lifted a small part of the stigma too often associated with mental health, exerting additional pressures on a system already overloaded.
At one point during the roundtable, Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of Pediatrics at Geisinger, asked if anyone knew how many beds were available at that point for a pediatric mental health patient? He held his hand up to his remote camera for those in the Zoom call and formed the shape of a zero.
The shortages go beyond youth mental health. The American Public Health Association reports that “The shortages impact an estimated 132 million Americans (or one-third of Americans),” according to the association’s report. “More than 6,600 mental health practitioners are needed to fill vacancies.”
One good thing that may help the process moving forward is the explosion of technology — especially in terms of telemedicine — forced into the health system over the past 24 months.
“We may have to break away from traditional models of how we deliver behavioral health,” said Maffei. “We have to be able to go where our patients are so there’s proximity to care — not only community-based clinics and schools, but in the home by doing telehealth visits.”
It is one step of many needed to tackle this growing problem; there are dozens, maybe hundreds, of others that will be needed, too.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.