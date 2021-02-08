Be kind.
Two simple words that mean so much, but for many represent a bridge too far.
Why is that? The answers are many, unfortunately.
Maybe some of us should spend the rest of February — dubbed Be Kind Month by the Greater Susquehanna Valley and its lead sponsor Evangelical Community Hospital — being kind to someone or ourselves.
It’s a little bit sad that we even need a kindness month. Says a lot about who we are right now, doesn’t it?
We shouldn’t need a reminder. But we do because too many people build themselves up by tearing people down, boosted by the anonymity of social media.
Organizers of Kindness Month have divided February up into themed weeks. We’ve wrapped “be kind to your peers week,” and are in the midst of “be kind to essential workers,” followed by “be kind to those who are different from you,” and finally “be kind to yourself” weeks through the remainder of the month.
Again, the fact that someone has to be reminded to be kind to peers, or people who are different is sort of awe-inspiring in the most disappointing way possible.
“I think everyone this year is ready for some positivity,” Stacy Piecuch, senior director of community impact for the United Way, said. “It’s a feel-good campaign. Everyone can get on board with a positive message. We’re really going to have some inspirational stories with essential workers and teachers. We’re hoping to inspire as well as have people remember the importance of showing kindness.”
Being kind or empathetic isn’t about being soft or weak.
It’s about recognizing that sometimes a simple, small gesture, a smile, holding a door for someone, can make a big difference for someone. Right now, a lot of someones are struggling due to health problems, a job loss, continued separation from friends and family.
So be kind to someone, not just this month, but every hour, day and week.
Being kind takes little physical effort. But it can make such a difference.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.